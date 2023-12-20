Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.85

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.85 and last traded at $61.43, with a volume of 15362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 5,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $311,196.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,063,526.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,515,478.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 5,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $311,196.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,063,526.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 597,784 shares of company stock valued at $33,788,510. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 798.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

