Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.53

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 952155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at $265,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

