PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $172.02

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.02 and last traded at $171.17, with a volume of 68595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PTC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.54.

PTC Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.89, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 in the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $8,553,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

