Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.92

Shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 8198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Intchains Group

About Intchains Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

(Get Free Report)

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.