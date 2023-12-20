Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.13

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 470375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on URBN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.