Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) traded down 13.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.39 and last traded at C$15.51. 105,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 56,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$689.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.18%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

