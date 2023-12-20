KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 2.9%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.24. 640,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,106,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

KE Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in KE by 35.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in KE by 64.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KE by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 12.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of KE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

