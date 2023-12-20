Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Down 3.1%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $20.13. 196,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,161,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

