Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Down 3.1%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.19 and last traded at $34.24. 816,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,665,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.26.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LI

Li Auto Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.