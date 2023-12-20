Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCY. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

