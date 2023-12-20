Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 3,973 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 894,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 64,138 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 881,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.32. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.06%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

