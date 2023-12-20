Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

