Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases New Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $759.00.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $830.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $841.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $771.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $741.26.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

