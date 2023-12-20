Bath Savings Trust Co Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.76.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

