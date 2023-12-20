Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

