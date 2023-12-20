AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

