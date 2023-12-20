Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 108.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $45,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 881,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,482.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coursera news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $90,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 597,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $45,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 881,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,482.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,088,132 shares of company stock valued at $21,362,163. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

