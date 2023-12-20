Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 327.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 2.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth $4,008,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $182.10 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.70, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.88.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.55.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

