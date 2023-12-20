AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

