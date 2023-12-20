Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,397.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 82,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

