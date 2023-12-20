SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 71.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. Frontline plc has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.20.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.94 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

