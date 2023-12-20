SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of EVX stock opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.07. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a one year low of $132.69 and a one year high of $164.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.70.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

