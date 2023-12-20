SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $907,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

