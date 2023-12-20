SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $173.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.