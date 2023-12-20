SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 82 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 104,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,446,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $163.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.02. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

