SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $375.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $375.56.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

