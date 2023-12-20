SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,410 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Macerich by 72.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 101,653 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 33.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 31.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 59,329 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 151.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 192,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MAC. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Macerich Price Performance

NYSE MAC opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -43.87%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

