SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,800 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RITM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on RITM shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

