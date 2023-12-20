Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $104.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

