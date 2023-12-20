Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,787 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 1.16% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after buying an additional 166,097 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.