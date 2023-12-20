SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

