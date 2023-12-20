Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 66,752 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,752 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

