Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after buying an additional 50,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.93.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
PH stock opened at $460.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.19 and a 12-month high of $462.11.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
