46,401 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after buying an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MMM opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.17. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.