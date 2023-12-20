46,401 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after buying an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
3M Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE MMM opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.17. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.
3M Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
