Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,142,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ROP opened at $541.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $515.00 and a 200-day moving average of $494.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.57.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

