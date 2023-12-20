Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNC opened at $154.60 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $169.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.10.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

