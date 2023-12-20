Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $3.63 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 186.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MSI opened at $312.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

