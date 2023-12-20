7,691 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 364.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $386.36 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.