Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WELL opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 188.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

View Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.