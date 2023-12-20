Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of WELL opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 188.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
