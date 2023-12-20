Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $294.86 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.40. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.