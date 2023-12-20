iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 394,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 780,790 shares.The stock last traded at $54.50 and had previously closed at $54.32.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.