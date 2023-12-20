Thunder Brawl 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.19 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $1.19 million worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03023083 USD and is down -16.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,743,328.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

