Chia Price Reaches $32.30 on Major Exchanges (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Chia coin can now be bought for $32.30 or 0.00075263 BTC on major exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $302.59 million and $20.47 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chia has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Chia

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 30,367,775 coins and its circulating supply is 9,367,775 coins. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

