Sourceless Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $209.98 million and $21,293.16 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00017162 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,898.21 or 0.99954198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012232 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010596 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00999805 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $21,293.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

