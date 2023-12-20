Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $256.63 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $256.63 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000742 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00099045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00021588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00024860 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,098,003,099 coins and its circulating supply is 806,363,897 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks."

