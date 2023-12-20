Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 566 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Paychex by 113.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after buying an additional 142,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Paychex by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Paychex Stock Up 0.8 %

PAYX opened at $128.79 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

