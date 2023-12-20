Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,088 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 39,058 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

