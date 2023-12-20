SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $65.15.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

