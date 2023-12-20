Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,964 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $41.17.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

