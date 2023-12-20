Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.40.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

